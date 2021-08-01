 Skip to main content
Coroner responds after man found dead near woods
 Lauren Cross

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office was called out early Saturday evening after an unknown deceased man was discovered in the city's Glen Park section. 

Currently identified as "John Doe," the man was found in the 700 block of East 33rd Avenue in the woods. 

The coroner's office responded to the scene at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, and the man was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. 

His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, the coroner's office said in a news release. 

The Gary Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigations and the Lake Metro Homicide Unit also responded to the scene. 

Further information was not immediately available from Gary police. 

