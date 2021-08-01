Coroner responds after man found dead near woods

Police tape.
Lauren Cross
GARY — The Lake County coroner's office was called out early Saturday evening after an unknown deceased man was discovered in the city's Glen Park section.
Currently identified as "John Doe," the man was found in the 700 block of East 33rd Avenue in the woods.
The coroner's office responded to the scene at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, and the man was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.
His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, the coroner's office said in a news release.
The Gary Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigations and the Lake Metro Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.
Further information was not immediately available from Gary police.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Michael McCualey, from Lake County's Most Wanted
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Michael Devon McCualey
Gender: Male DOB: May 3, 1994 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 210 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Brian Robinson Fowler
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 21, 1987 Eye color: Blue Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 290 pounds
Wanted for: Aggravated battery
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Terry Lee Thomas
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 5, 1999 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 120 pounds
Wanted for: Murder
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Jalen Tyrone Robinson
Gender: Male DOB: July 10, 1998 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 274 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Alexis Nicole Dwyer
Gender: Female DOB: Oct. 22, 1996 Eye color: Hazel Red Hair color: Height: 5-foot-3 Weight: 149 pounds
Wanted for: ICU monitoring violation, dealing controlled substance
Provided
Adam Matthew Covey
Gender: Male DOB: Dec. 18, 1972 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 155 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing cocaine
Provided
Dajuana Mauricha Lockett
Gender: Female DOB: July 5, 1999 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 145 pounds
Wanted for: Armed robbery
Provided
Daniel Lamont Malone
Gender: Male DOB: Nov. 9, 2002 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-2 Weight: 123 pounds
Wanted for: Murder
Provided
Devonire Devonte Glass
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 4, 1999 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 140 pounds
Wanted for: Child molestation
Provided
Donte Jamal Everton
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 7, 2002 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-5 Weight: 125 pounds
Wanted for: Armed robbery
Provided
Justin Matthew Sharp
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 22, 1984 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 170 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Montrell Deprice Dubose
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 23, 1968 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 225 pounds
Wanted for: Rape, failure to register as a sex offender
Provided
