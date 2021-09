CROWN POINT — The Lake County Coroner’s Office is looking for immediate family or other relatives of a 63-year-old Whiting man who is in their care following his death.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey identified the man as Gerald Miklusak and said he lived in the 2100 block of Stanton Avenue in Whiting.

Anyone related to Miklusak or with information that could help identify a relative is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

