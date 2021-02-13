 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner searches for family of deceased Griffith man
urgent

Coroner searches for family of deceased Griffith man

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GRIFFITH — Officials are searching for the family of a Griffith man who recently died.

The remains of John Houlihan, 69, are currently in the care of the Lake County coroner's office. Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey asked the public's help on Friday to find Houlihan's family members. 

The man's name was previously unknown but through further investigation he was tentatively identified. 

Houlihan is described as a white man who lived at 1001 W. Main St. in Griffith.

Anyone who has information about the woman is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts