Coroner searches for family of deceased Griffith man

GRIFFITH — Officials are searching for the family of a Griffith man who recently died.

The remains of John Houlihan, 69, are currently in the care of the Lake County coroner's office. Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey asked the public's help on Friday to find Houlihan's family members.

The man's name was previously unknown but through further investigation he was tentatively identified.

Houlihan is described as a white man who lived at 1001 W. Main St. in Griffith.

Anyone who has information about the woman is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.