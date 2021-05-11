Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond man

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased Hammond resident.

Terrance Killian Mehler, 72, was described as a Caucasian man who lived at 1113 Roosevelt St. in Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Mehler was declared dead at 5 p.m. April 2 at his residence, with Hammond police and Lake County coroner’s staff responding. His manner of death was determined to be natural causes.

Anyone who is related to Mehler or has knowledge of his family is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.