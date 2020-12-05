Coroner searches for family of Dyer man

DYER — The coroner’s office is searching for family members of a 59-year-old man who died earlier this week.
Roy Speelman is described as a white man who lived at 900 Polk Ave., apartment 2A, in Dyer, said Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
Speelman was found unresponsive on Friday and the coroner’s office declared him deceased. The man is believed to have relatives living in Northwest Indiana.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.
