Coroner seeking relatives of deceased Region man

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office is looking for the immediate family or any other relatives of a deceased Gary man.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said the man has been identified as 45-year-old Lester Brown, who also goes by the name Timmy Johnson. It is believed Brown was living at 678 Kentucky St. in Gary at the time of his death.

No information was provided on how or when Brown died.

Anyone with information that could be used to contact Brown's relatives is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

