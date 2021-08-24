Coroner seeking relatives of deceased Region man

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office is looking for the immediate family or any other relatives of a deceased Gary man.
Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said the man has been identified as 45-year-old Lester Brown, who also goes by the name Timmy Johnson. It is believed Brown was living at 678 Kentucky St. in Gary at the time of his death.
No information was provided on how or when Brown died.
Anyone with information that could be used to contact Brown's relatives is asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
Coming soon
Possibly coming?
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and Harold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed