Corps, officials mark end of sewer improvement project

CROWN POINT — Crown Point marked the end of a sewer infrastructure improvement project with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Crown Point Mayor David Uran did the ceremonial honors.

The project included rehabilitation of sanitary sewers ranked as high priority in an area with high inflow and infiltration. A total of 6,000 linear feet of cured-in-place pipe sewer lining was installed, and 23 sanitary sewer manholes were rehabilitated.

The project also included installing a back-flow prevention valve in a combined sewer, and relocating a combined sewer overflow flow meter at the intersection of Main and South streets.

Several sanitary sewer point repairs were also completed to repair portions of sewer in poor condition prior to lining.

“It’s terrific to see the ribbon cut on another project that has transformed the city’s wastewater system for years to come,” Uran said. “Residents who live near Greenwood Avenue should see an immediate change in how water flows in the area.

The city is grateful for its strong partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers and Congressman Frank J. Mrvan to continue to build a stronger community from within.”