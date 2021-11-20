Corps, officials mark end of sewer improvement project

CROWN POINT — Crown Point marked the end of a sewer infrastructure improvement project with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Crown Point Mayor David Uran did the ceremonial honors.
The project included rehabilitation of sanitary sewers ranked as high priority in an area with high inflow and infiltration. A total of 6,000 linear feet of cured-in-place pipe sewer lining was installed, and 23 sanitary sewer manholes were rehabilitated.
The project also included installing a back-flow prevention valve in a combined sewer, and relocating a combined sewer overflow flow meter at the intersection of Main and South streets.
Several sanitary sewer point repairs were also completed to repair portions of sewer in poor condition prior to lining.
“It’s terrific to see the ribbon cut on another project that has transformed the city’s wastewater system for years to come,” Uran said. “Residents who live near Greenwood Avenue should see an immediate change in how water flows in the area.
The city is grateful for its strong partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers and Congressman Frank J. Mrvan to continue to build a stronger community from within.”
The project allowed the Army Corps of Engineers to provide planning, design, and construction assistance for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure projects in select areas.
The project under this authority are cost shared 75% federal and 25% nonfederal sponsor.
Crown Point, the nonfederal sponsor, provided the 25% cash match of $325,000.
“The Corps partnered with Crown Point to rehabilitate more than a mile of existing sanitary-sewer lines to increase capacity of the system and prevent combined sewage overflow,” Corps Chicago District Commander Col. Paul Culberson said. “Infrastructure improvement projects are the result of partnerships among federal, regional, and local agencies. We are proud of this project and the environmental benefits it will provide.”
Mrvan said he was pleased to congratulate the partners who brought this project to completion.
"The cooperation between the city of Crown Point and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers highlights a successful partnership in which our local leaders prioritize the investments in infrastructure improvements and utilize federal funding to accomplish such goals on behalf of the residents living in their communities.”
In September 2020, a contract was awarded to Grimmer Construction Inc of Highland for $943,639. Field construction began in June 2021 and ended in September 2021.