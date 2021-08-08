 Skip to main content
Cosmetics company wants to locate in Hobart
HOBART — An organic cosmetics business is planned for the former Loomis Cycle location at 8201 Grand Blvd.

The Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday gave a favorable recommendation to a request for a use variance that would allow the operation on the 2-acre property. The City Council is expected to consider final approval for the variance during its Aug. 18 meeting.

The company planning to locate there hasn’t been named, but it’s a European business that specializes in organic cosmetics, said Allen Bartley, a project representative.

Bartley said the business could have 24-hour operations if demand calls for that, but it won’t be a nuisance in the community.

“It’s not a noise-making operation,” he said. “It’s just packaging to ship out.”

Bartley said the facility will be renovated to accommodate the company, and the business hopes to be in operation in November.

The front of the facility will be an office, and packaging will occur in the center of the structure.

City Planner Ross Pietrzak said the Grand Boulevard property has a mixture of uses surrounding it. That includes residential and business.

He said the cosmetics business would be comparable to other operations in the area.

“I think this is a really nice fit,” Bartley said.

During a public hearing about the variance, a nearby resident indicated the building there has been vacant for years, and it’s good to see a company interested in investing in the city. The resident also wanted to ensure the project won’t create drainage issues.

Bartley said the project only involves improvements to the existing facility. The company first plans to remodel the interior to become operational this year. After that, the business will enhance the facade of the building.

