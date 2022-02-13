Cosplay fun abounds at NWI Comic-Con

CROWN POINT — There was nothing surprising about seeing a rhinoceros, a T-Rex, Spider-Man and others Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.

The annual show, held at the Lake County Fairgrounds, brought together hundreds of people to shop for memorabilia and, in many cases, show off their costumes.

“There’s all kinds of stuff,” dealer Randy Hogan, of Monee, Illinois, said. "Funko Pops, Disney and Marvel items were popular this year. Some dealers sold jewelry, comics, artwork and all kinds of other items."

“I do comics and miniature figures like Legos," Hogan said.

David Carvelli, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, served as one of the judges for the team cosplay competition. Creativity, craftsmanship and overall presence count when he’s judging costumes. He wants to make sure the “play” is evident when people cosplay.

Carvelli’s Laird C. Dracmor costume was elaborate and expensive. The fabric for his costume, which he finished putting together Friday night, cost $79 on sale. His foam head took 70 hours to create.

“I used to do the Renaissance fair for 15 years," the retired postmaster said, and has been doing cosplay for NWI Comic-Con and other events for about eight years.

Carvelli wore a foam head. “You heat it, you bend it, you cut it,” he said.

Natalia Rosado, of East Chicago, brought her son Julian Rosado, 8, to his first convention. “I’ve been going to conventions for eight years now,” she said. Growing up, she enjoyed comics. “It’s rewarding, and he’s enjoying it.”

Aidan Patrick, of Lynwood, created a Green Goblin costume. “I’m a huge nerd. I just love all of this,” he said. “I love the creativity. I love seeing how people are dressed.”

His Green Goblin costume drew inspiration of a variety of sources. “There’s just elements from a little bit of everywhere,” he said.

Patrick helped sell a few things at a vendors’ booth, but he had fun, too. “I’ve walked around. I’ve taken a lot of pictures,” he said. “I love the creativity. I love seeing how people are dressed.”

Theresa Willis, of Valparaiso, attended with her family. “We like Dungeons and Dragons,” she said. NWI Comic-Con provided a fun outlet for the costumed family. “It’s a good excuse to dress up, honestly,” she said. They planned to shop, too. “You’ve got to support your local artists.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.