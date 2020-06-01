Cost stalls upgrade of records

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A plan years in the making, the digitization of more than a century of Porter County records, has been held up by the optics of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars during the pandemic.

The County Council directed County Recorder Chuck Harris to see if he could get a new price for the digitization project, including the possibility of doing the scanning over a period of years, rather than a weekend.

It’s a massive undertaking.

“This is a project we’ve been trying to do for several years,” said Jon Miller, Harris’ predecessor and now his chief deputy.

“They go back to 1836, when Porter County first became a county,” he said. “We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of pages of microfilm” and more than a thousand books.

Over the years, a perpetual fund dedicated to the recorder’s office has been building up. A portion of each fee collected by the office goes into the fund to help maintain the valuable county records.

Tax money would not be used for the project, nor would the money collected so far be able to be spent on a project not related to maintaining the records, Harris said.