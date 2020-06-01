Cost stalls upgrade of records

VALPARAISO — A plan years in the making, the digitization of more than a century of Porter County records, has been held up by the optics of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars during the pandemic.
The County Council directed County Recorder Chuck Harris to see if he could get a new price for the digitization project, including the possibility of doing the scanning over a period of years, rather than a weekend.
It’s a massive undertaking.
“This is a project we’ve been trying to do for several years,” said Jon Miller, Harris’ predecessor and now his chief deputy.
“They go back to 1836, when Porter County first became a county,” he said. “We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of pages of microfilm” and more than a thousand books.
Over the years, a perpetual fund dedicated to the recorder’s office has been building up. A portion of each fee collected by the office goes into the fund to help maintain the valuable county records.
Tax money would not be used for the project, nor would the money collected so far be able to be spent on a project not related to maintaining the records, Harris said.
Miller, whose mother Jacquelyn Sterling formerly served as county recorder, sees the digitization as essential, a way to protect valuable information for a potential physical catastrophe like a fire or tornado. Or, in the case of the microfilm, the natural deterioration that negatives suffer as they age.
Open the cabinet to pull out microfilm, he said, and the “vinegar syndrome” is apparent. That’s the smell of the chemical deterioration, he said.
The records survived the major courthouse fire on Dec. 27, 1934. They were stored in brick-lined vaults.
The tornado that struck the courthouse in Henryville, Indiana on March 2, 2012, destroyed records that hadn’t been digitized, Miller said.
Digitization will not only create an image of each page but also make them searchable, like old census records.
“I kind of equate it to museum-quality preservation,” Harris said.
Harris said digitization will cut down on foot traffic to the recorder’s office, which currently is about five or 10 people a day.
“It’ll be easier to look up on your computer as you’re at home, sitting in your pajamas and drinking your ice-cold Coca-Cola,” Harris told the County Council last week.
“I don’t know if this is the appropriate time to spend half a million dollars for something that has been sitting there for 50 years,” Councilman Bob Poparad said.
He asked if the work could be done in stages.
“There couldn’t be a worse time for the county to make a huge expenditure out of any of our accounts,” Councilman Mike Jessen said.
“I think there’s a lot of questions. This is a large request,” Council President Jeremy Rivas said.
Harris contacted Fidlar Technologies, the county’s vendor, to see if the work could be done in stages. He doesn’t have the quote yet but said it was going to be “much more expensive” because of the expense of transporting the scanning equipment and crew each time instead of doing it in one trip.
Once scanned, the old records would not be destroyed. Instead, they would be set aside for posterity.
