A toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, sent up an ominous billowing mushroom cloud and sickened residents after hazardous chemicals were spilled, polluting the air, water and land.

Freight trains carrying all kinds of chemicals rumble every day through Northwest Indiana as neighboring Chicago is home to one of the nation's largest rail hubs.

"If you're wondering if the train passing by is carrying dangerous chemicals like those that spilled in East Palestine, the answer is, it is," said Jennifer Sass, senior scientist for the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Unless it says Amtrak, it is."

Northwest Indiana is a massive hub of train activity, with more than 700 miles of active rail passing through the Region, including 557 miles of mainline rail, according to the Northwest Indiana Forum. The Class I railroads Norfolk Southern, Canadian National and CSX all operate in Northwest Indiana. The Calumet Region mainlines of CSX and Norfolk Southern, the railroad responsible for the Ohio derailment that spilled a stew of toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride and phosgene, are among the most heavily trafficked in the country averaging more than 100 million gross ton miles a year.

Trains in Indiana have spilled hazmat cargo 114 times since 2013, according to a database USA Today put together of federal incident reports. Thirty-three trains have spilled hazardous chemicals in Northwest Indiana over the past decade. Hazmat rail spills took place 27 times in Gary, three times in East Chicago, twice in Hammond and once in Kingsbury in rural LaPorte County.

Many of the hazardous chemical spills in Indiana took place in communities with major railroad yards like Avon and Gary, which is home to the CN Kirk Yard.

None of the incidents in Northwest Indiana resulted in any injuries, including from the chemical spills, according to U.S. Department of Transportation reports.

The causes varied, including vapor valve leaks, overfilled tanks, failed outlet valves, corrosion, loose bolts, inadequate preparation for transportation or a tank shell puncture following a derailment in Gary a decade ago.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 1,574 train accidents last year, including 1,049 derailments.

Derailments declined about 4% year-over-year and nearly 20% over the last decade, according to the federal agency.

"Derailments are actually going down," Sass said. "But trains are getting longer and more dangerous, as they're carrying more hazardous materials. So while the safety record is improving, the danger from trains is increasing."

Most hazardous chemicals are shipped across the country by rail. The American Chemistry Council estimates that 99% of hazmat shipments are delivered without a release resulting from a train accident and that rail hazmat accidents have declined by 55% since 2012.

"Railroads generally have a strong safety record for transporting chemicals, including hazardous materials, and can move the same amount of materials using fewer shipments than other modes such as truck," said Scott Jensen, director of issue communications for the American Chemistry Council.

The Association of American Railroads estimates 1.69 million chemical carloads move across the country every week, an average of 32,577 a week. An estimated 25,000 trains hauled chemical carloads across the United States last week.

The industry takes several precautions when handling dangerous chemicals, said Ted Greener, assistant vice president for public affairs at the Association of American Railroads.

"Railroads prioritize ensuring first responders have all the training and tools necessary to manage a potential rail incident safely. Each year, railroads train tens of thousands of first responders on how to safely manage a rail incident," he said. "The industry has also partnered with the International Association of Fire Chiefs to develop a mobile application — AskRail — that puts accurate, timely data to plan a swift, safe response. The app gives them immediate insight into railcar contents and recommended isolation zones, among other features. AskRail was used in response to the incident in Ohio."

Railroad companies don't report what trains are carrying hazardous chemicals to the general public as it could pose safety hazards but will disclose the information to those who need to know, Greener said.

"Railroads collaborate with local officials on emergency response plans in the rare event of an incident," he said. "Emergency response agencies can, upon request, receive confidential information on the hazmat moving through their communities."

Fire departments and other public agencies also can track hazardous chemicals passing through communities so they can develop contingency plans in case an emergency response is needed.

"Upon written request, American Association of Railroads members will provide bona fide emergency response agencies or planning groups with specific commodity flow information covering all hazardous commodities transported through the community for a 12-month period in rank order," Greener said. "The process and associated form reflect the fact that the railroad industry considers this information to be restricted information of a security sensitive nature and that the recipient of the information must agree to release the information only to bona fide emergency response planning and response organizations and not distribute the information publicly in whole or in part without the individual railroad’s express written permission. Importantly, commercial requirements change over time, so it is possible that a hazardous material transported tomorrow might not be included in the specific commodity flow information provided upon request, since that information was not available at the time the list was provided."

Sass said the hazardous spill put the public at risk for serious health risks ranging from respiratory damage and skin irritation to risks of cancer and chronic disease. She said petrochemicals are harmful to people, especially those pregnant women, the elderly and those with asthma and chronic conditions like kidney disease.

"These chemicals are fossil fuel-derived as there's nothing safe about them," she said. "The toxicity is inherent. When you burn it, inhale it, get it in the water or absorb it through the skin, it's always toxic and can be very carcinogenic. There have been a lot of health reports of short-term acute issues like irritation to the lungs, nose, throat and skin. But we also worry about the long-term effects, including to the immune system and organ damage to the liver and kidneys."

People everywhere are at risk from hazmat spills from train derailments, she said.

"The Chicago area has more train derailments than anywhere else in the country by far," she said. "These trains crisscross the country carrying hazardous chemicals. They ship petrochemicals more and more because of plastic production."

The chemicals go into many consumer products like vinyl siding and CVC pipes. Fewer people would be at risk if such products were manufactured at a smaller scale locally so toxic chemicals didn't have to be shipped all over the country, Sass said.

"We need to wean ourselves off the petrochemical toxic treadmill," she said. "There are even more dangerous things they're shipping like liquid natural cars. Twenty cars of liquid natural gas has the explosive potential of Hiroshima."

More safety measures need to be taken, like spacing out hazardous materials on trains, requiring that two crew members are on every train, ensuring work crews are rested and ready to work and installing more modern electric trains, Sass said.

"With the slower-moving brakes in the front of the train, the momentum of the train is still moving," she said. "It's like a bear or buffalo charging you."

People should be aware of where railroad tracks are near their homes, and communities should have emergency plans in place, Sass said.

"My own community needs an alert system to get the word out if the community needs to be evacuated while people are sleeping," she said. "The fire departments need to be carrying the stuff they need for chemical disasters. Hospitals need to be prepared to provide treatment to victims of chemical poisoning and treat burning of the throat, burning of the eyes, redness and those sorts of things. A community needs to evaluate plans and be prepared. If it's not an Amtrak or passenger train, it's carrying hazardous chemicals."

