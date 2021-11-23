Council argument delays bond vote for senior housing

HIGHLAND — A sometimes heated discussion between Town Council members and the group's president delayed the vote Monday on a bond issue for a senior citizen complex at Scheeringa Farms.

A draft of the bond issue ordinance, which now will be introduced in two weeks, currently says the town will sell $4 million in bonds with repayment over a 20-year period.

The ordinance says the bonds will be repaid via tax increment financing related to the $31.6 million complex planned by Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa.

The draft says the bonds are being considered at Russell's request.

At least two councilmen and one resident took issue with the bond ordinance being placed on Monday's agenda with no prior council discussion. It was placed there by Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th.

Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said he just received the ordinance draft earlier in the day.

"It's incredibly disrespectful of you to be hiding the proposed ordinance until now," Schocke said. "Even as an elected official I'm not getting a copy of things."

Sheeman replied the ordinance will be discussed over the next two weeks, including next Monday's study session.