Council denies request for recovery home in Crown Point subdivision

Before the Council put Pinnacle's variance request to a vote, council members heard from Kristine Mendoza, one of the former homeowners of the residence.

"Obviously, the neighborhood has been negatively affected. The thing is, this company didn't announce their intentions. We were completely misled about their plans," Mendoza said through tears. "The Realtor told us it would be a rental. He stated that she, the owner, had multiple properties and rents homes all over the U.S."

Mendoza said she and her husband Fred's real estate agent later inquired further when a corporate name was on the contract, adding the buying agent for the home said the buyer "was an investor who purchases high-end homes to rent out."

"Never, ever, did he mention that they would be leasing to other companies, let alone a rehab facility," Mendoza said. "We assumed it would be families enjoying the home, getting to know CP, maybe eventually buy a property in our town. Never in a million years did we think this would occur — a rehab facility in our neighborhood. No one did. Not us or our Realtor."

CapGrow, the company that purchased the home in early 2020, according to records from the Lake County recorder's office, "pulled a sleight of hand, plain and simple," Mendoza said.