Council denies request for recovery home in Crown Point subdivision

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council has denied a variance to allow a recovery home to operate in Waterside Crossing, a subdivision located off 109th Avenue.
During its meeting Monday, the Council unanimously approved an unfavorable recommendation made by the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance from Pinnacle Treatment Centers to operate a group home in the 1700 block of East 106th Place.
Pinnacle Treatment Centers is not affiliated with Crown Point-based Pinnacle Hospital.
Indianapolis-based attorney Mark Crandley, representing Pinnacle, as well as owner of the home CapGrow Holdings, LLC, didn't present any new information during Monday's meeting, and declined to comment on the Council's decision due to pending litigation in federal court.
Tom Delegatto, executive director of Recovery Works, a Pinnacle treatment facility in Merrillville, also declined to comment.
Despite the council's agenda stating the request at hand was a variance to operate a group home, Crandley has previously said that wasn't the case.
During a special Board of Zoning Appeals meeting June 1, Crandley reaffirmed the request was for a variance from development standards to allow more than five unrelated individuals to occupy the single-family residence, which neighbors said began operating as a recovery home last year.
Both Crandley and Delegatto, have said previously the residence is not a group home, but rather a four-bedroom recovery home that houses up to eight men and women who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran told The Times Monday he agrees with the Board of Zoning Appeals' decision.
"The petitioner didn't ask for a group home that he filed for, and they basically accommodated his request," Uran said. "It was quite clear at the last BZA meeting, even though it was short, he absolutely indicated in public he did not want a group home, and that's what the application was for."
It's not immediately clear how the Council's decision will affect the two lawsuits pending in federal court related to the recovery home. The cases have been consolidated for discovery and all pretrial proceedings, and were previously stayed to allow Pinnacle to pursue a variance with the Board of Zoning Appeals.
'We were completely misled'
Before the Council put Pinnacle's variance request to a vote, council members heard from Kristine Mendoza, one of the former homeowners of the residence.
"Obviously, the neighborhood has been negatively affected. The thing is, this company didn't announce their intentions. We were completely misled about their plans," Mendoza said through tears. "The Realtor told us it would be a rental. He stated that she, the owner, had multiple properties and rents homes all over the U.S."
Mendoza said she and her husband Fred's real estate agent later inquired further when a corporate name was on the contract, adding the buying agent for the home said the buyer "was an investor who purchases high-end homes to rent out."
"Never, ever, did he mention that they would be leasing to other companies, let alone a rehab facility," Mendoza said. "We assumed it would be families enjoying the home, getting to know CP, maybe eventually buy a property in our town. Never in a million years did we think this would occur — a rehab facility in our neighborhood. No one did. Not us or our Realtor."
CapGrow, the company that purchased the home in early 2020, according to records from the Lake County recorder's office, "pulled a sleight of hand, plain and simple," Mendoza said.
"And now Waterside doesn't have a family living in our home. They have an influx of people at different stages in their recovery, working out their issues in a family neighborhood. It's unconscionable that they snuck in like this," she said.
Mendoza emphasized she and her husband didn't knowingly sell their home to Pinnacle, and added their family has suffered repercussions due to the recovery home.
The Mendozas weren't made aware of the recovery home moving into their former home until they received a water bill for their former residence two months after closing, she said. The bill had Pinnacle's name on it, Mendoza said.
"CapGrow knowingly deceived us and the town, and they know it. We are not OK with how they did business with us. We believe it was unethical and wrong," Mendoza said. "We are also not OK with a rehab facility being placed in the midst of a family neighborhood. It's just not right."
Mendoza pleaded with the Council to "do whatever you can to help them to get out," and asked to have the recovery home "relocate and recover on some property not located in the midst of a neighborhood designed for single-family homes."
She later added: "Too many people are negatively affected here to justify any good that they are doing."