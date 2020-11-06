Council, mayor dig heels over Gary budget dispute; Prince claims state law violated

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration and the Gary Common Council are increasingly at odds over the 2021 budget.
The mayor claimed Friday the council crafted a budget using incorrect numbers and violated state law by increasing line items, changing others, and making other errors.
Prince has made clear he disagrees with the council's approved budget, but he has yet to veto it. However, the council has scheduled a series of emergency meetings today to address any potential veto.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, and Council President Williams Godwin, D-1st, said any discrepancies in the final 2021 budget lies with the administration for allegedly providing budget form documents containing discrepancies.
Adkins said she would "not allow (the administration) to discredit the hard work" of the council.
"It's beyond ridiculous at this point. I will not allow them to discredit the hard work that was done or try to imply that myself or any of my colleagues are incompetent. The fact is the administration's part-time controller/chief of staff unfortunately provided inaccurate, incoherent Form 1 budget data to the council, even though she was repeatedly asked to confirm the data at two public meetings. Their job is to ensure the integrity of the data provided to the council. My job is to make reasoning based on that information. They should take accountability for their miss and then confirm the facts before running to the press with yet again more misinformation. It's poor leadership, it's unnecessary and does nothing to help progress our struggling city," Adkins said in a statement.
Prince still reserves the right to veto the budget, but it appears he wants to work with the council on a compromise, according to a statement from a city spokesman.
"My administration will continue to seek ways to cooperate with the council to do what is best for the citizens of Gary," Prince said.
Prince said the council previously indicated to his team it would be using what is called a budget "Form 1" to make changes — which is "not the process historically used."
According to Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance's website, the Form 1 report displays itemized budget estimates for each fund and department as advertised and adopted by the local unit.
Prince's chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, said in an email Thursday to the council the administration discovered "significant errors" relating to the budget's starting numbers.
Adkins said the administration provided the Form 1 document to the council on Oct. 20. Since that time, she said she stated at least twice to Prince's chief of staff that she noticed discrepancies.
She said she flagged discrepancies and asked that the administration provide an update if needed.
“This was the only version they provided to the council. I hope it was not intentionally done," Adkins said.
Godwin said either Prince's team is claiming Adkins changed the starting numbers, or the figures were incorrect when sent to the council. He said he has asked for an explanation.
The council's $82.4 million budget represents a net decrease of $539,000 from the mayor’s proposed budget of $82.9 million, according to Adkins, who has a business background in procurement and led the council’s savings analysis.
The council’s budget was approved 6-2 Monday night. It includes decreases to line items such as overtime, fuel consumption, professional services, printing and advertising.
However, Prince said the council also included line item increases for non-public safety budget items, which it doesn't have authority to do. They can only decrease them.
Prince said:
- The administration requested $1,895,127 for local roads and streets. The council voted for $1,905,127. It is unlawful for the council to increase non-public safety budget items. The council can only decrease non-public safety budget items.
- The administration requested $8,720,746 in salaries for our hardworking police officers. The council passed a budget giving police only $8,206,838, or $513,908 less.
- The administration requested a General Fund budget of $55,897,594 commonly called a “starting point.” The council approved a General Fund budget starting point of $55,361,317, or $536,277 less.
- The administration requested a Parks and Recreation budget of $1,224,112. The council erroneously added in twice the amount of salaries which exceeds the mayor’s advertised budget. This is not allowed by state law.
Colvin told the council Thursday the administration will not be submitting a budget Friday, nor would it be filing anything in the state's Gateway system due to deadline changes and errors discovered.
The Nov. 6 deadline has been extended to Nov. 10 because of Election Day, Colvin said. Because the city's budget was passed after Oct. 1, the council is allowed 30 days to override the mayor’s veto should he do so.
