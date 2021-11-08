Council overturns mayoral vetoes

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council overturned two mayoral vetoes at its most recent meeting.

The first was for an ordinance that fixes salaries for police and fire personnel for 2022.

Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said the ordinance provides 10% raises across the board for both police and fire, as well as three additional personal days for police.

The ordinance also establishes grade pay to reward both departments for college credit earned.

The second ordinance for which a veto was overturned involved the amending of the personnel policy manual/employee handbook for the city.

That ordinance provides six more sick days for city employees, for a total of 12.

It also changes how employees can use accumulated sick hours.

"Before you had to use your bank days three at a time," Garcia said.

He said employees will now be able to use banked hours in half-day increments.

Prior to the council voting to overturn the vetoes, City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan read objections on behalf of Mayor Anthony Copeland.