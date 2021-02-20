Council unveils portrait of state's first black female mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

GARY — Past and present community leaders on Friday night honored the legacy and accomplishments of Karen Freeman-Wilson, the state's first black female mayor — and Gary's first female mayor — with a portrait unveiling at City Hall.
“We all know Karen has spent decades serving this community in various capacities, and today, it’s only fitting and appropriate to honor her with this portrait, to serve as a reminder to all the citizens who visit City Hall, and employees, of the life of the selfless, dedicated service that she gave to this community,” Mayor Jerome Prince said during opening remarks Friday night in the Gary Common Council chambers.
The portrait unveiling was organized by the Gary Common Council. President William Godwin, D-1st, read a resolution into the record listing Freeman-Wilson's accolades.
"This is a beautiful portrait, and representative of black womanhood and leadership," Godwin said.
Artist Renee Ricks-Miller, of Chesterton, commissioned the piece, he said.
Freeman-Wilson, born and raised in Gary, obtained a law degree from Harvard University in 1985, and returned home to become city judge in 1994. In 2000, Gov. Frank O’Bannon appointed Freeman-Wilson as Indiana attorney general.
She won the mayor's seat in 2011, after then-mayor Rudy Clay announced he was ending his reelection campaign and threw support behind Freeman-Wilson to be his successor.
Since her loss to Prince in the November 2019 election, she became president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League.
Freeman-Wilson said Friday she felt honored to pave the way for young black men and women in public service, just as the late Mayor Richard Hatcher with his historic election in 1967 as one of the first black men to lead a large U.S. city.
“My job is to open the door so that many, many more can come after me, and so to the extent that this portrait will sit in a sea of men who don’t look like me, then I’m hoping that some little girl will come up the steps … and see themselves in a different light because that portrait hangs there,” Freeman-Wilson said.
“It’s always been an honor to make history because that means I am paving the way, and while it’s certainly something my mother’s generation fought for, I think it matters more to my daughter’s generation and subsequent generations and it doesn’t mean anything to be the first if you’re the only person,” she added.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, thanked Freeman-Wilson for always offering words of encouragement as Adkins pursued her own political career.
“It’s been a privilege,” Adkins said.
Freeman-Wilson’s historic win brought a new sense of determination to the streets of Gary, but she was quickly confronted by a government crippled by high tax rates, declining revenues and the need to provide critical services to residents below the poverty line and unemployed.
The city's long reputation as crime-infested and fiscally mismanaged continued under Freeman-Wilson's administration, but many argue she left the city in better shape than how she found it.
Violent crime rates declined under her tenure, and she prioritized the razing of about 1,500 blighted homes and commercial structures using local, state and federal resources.
Supporters in attendance Friday night noted some of her biggest accomplishments, including bringing Indiana’s first land-based casino, under the Hard Rock brand, to Gary, and attracting major investments from big businesses like Amazon and Alliance Steel.
Under her tenure, the Gary/Chicago International Airport saw a $175 million runway expansion and a new $2.5 million hangar.
Several in attendance commented on Freeman-Wilson's honesty, integrity, and willingness to roll up her sleeves and work side by side with everyday people for the betterment of the city.
Paige McNulty, emergency manager for the Gary Community School Corp., said Freeman-Wilson was one of the first to reach out last year when she announced plans to get a referendum before voters in an effort to save Gary schools.
"Every Saturday, I was out walking, knocking on doors, and guess who was with me? Karen. Karen walked door to door with me. Karen helped put out flyers. Karen is a servant leader. She didn't tell me what to do, she walked with me, and you don't see that very often," McNulty said.