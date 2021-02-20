Council unveils portrait of state's first black female mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

Since her loss to Prince in the November 2019 election, she became president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League.

Freeman-Wilson said Friday she felt honored to pave the way for young black men and women in public service, just as the late Mayor Richard Hatcher with his historic election in 1967 as one of the first black men to lead a large U.S. city.

“My job is to open the door so that many, many more can come after me, and so to the extent that this portrait will sit in a sea of men who don’t look like me, then I’m hoping that some little girl will come up the steps … and see themselves in a different light because that portrait hangs there,” Freeman-Wilson said.

“It’s always been an honor to make history because that means I am paving the way, and while it’s certainly something my mother’s generation fought for, I think it matters more to my daughter’s generation and subsequent generations and it doesn’t mean anything to be the first if you’re the only person,” she added.

Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, thanked Freeman-Wilson for always offering words of encouragement as Adkins pursued her own political career.

“It’s been a privilege,” Adkins said.