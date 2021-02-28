Councilman apologizes for blackface photos via Facebook

The post states that Minchuk and his friend were portraying characters from a popular comedy skit from the Dave Chappelle Show, which includes a white supremacist who is black. He said he and his friends discussed the show, and it sparked an idea for Halloween costumes.

"We were all in our mid-twenties to early thirties at the time," the Facebook post states. "After having a conversation with one of my good friends about the show, we had the idea to attend a Halloween party and dress up as characters based on the show. My good friend, who is African American, went as the Black white supremacist and I went as the opposite. We thought that switching races for the party would be comedic, just like the show’s skit. We were hoping to show people that, even though this is comedy, that we can all get along no matter what."

The post states that the costumes were meant to be humorous, claiming there was no ill-intent and that the photos from the party have been public for many years.