Councilman participates in live training, police ride-along

HOBART — Hobart City Councilman Chris Wells hasn’t been slacking off during his winter break.
As a teacher, Wells understands the importance of continuing education. While he was away from school, he decided to get some firsthand experience with the city’s police and fire departments to learn more about the inner working of public safety.
Wells recently completed live fire training with Hobart firefighters and participated in a ride-along with a Hobart officer.
“I had an absolute blast both days,” Wells said.
As a councilman, the experiences provided him with a better understanding of what city first responders experience daily. Wells said he already respected first responders for their efforts to protect the community, and that admiration grew after the training and ride along.
“I just appreciate everything they did,” Wells said.
With the Fire Department, Wells suited up in bunker gear as he participated in live fire drills with new recruits. He said a firefighter was always with him to direct him and ensure he was safe during the exercises.
“I didn’t realize all the stuff you had to do,” Wells said. “I was like a kid in a candy store.”
He said it’s clear why there are minimum staffing requirements at emergency scenes.
Wells assisted while carrying hose in a drill, and it involves significant effort to control the hose while battling a blaze.
“There’s quite a lot of pressure there,” he said.
Even though he never got close to the flames during the training exercises, he could feel the immense heat.
To properly wear the firefighting gear, Wells had to make a bit of a sacrifice by shaving the beard he had for more than 20 years.
“It was a rough process,” he said.
With his firefighting training finished, Wells said he’s already started growing his facial hair back.
Wells said he wore a bulletproof vest during his ride-along with a Hobart police officer, and he always remained in the squad car when they were at scenes.
He said he learned the department is much busier than he originally thought as they responded to numerous calls, including several crashes on U.S. 30.
Wells said officers handled all their calls professionally even if they were treated poorly during traffic stops and other incidents.
He also was amazed at how many motorists failed to get out of the way of emergency vehicles even when lights and sirens were activated while heading to scenes.
City officials are thankful Wells has taken an active role in learning about public safety operations.
“It may be more important than ever to take the opportunity since the state legislature has banned police and firefighters from serving dual roles as elected officials in the communities they serve,” Police Chief Rick Zormier said.
In addition to his interest in the public safety entities in the city, Zormier hopes Wells takes time to see how other Hobart departments operate.
“This city runs very efficiently and I do not think the employees get enough credit for that,” Zormier said. “All the employees on the team work together and are focused on ways to improve service at minimal costs to the citizens. They do it out of loyalty to the city itself, even though their talents in the real world would earn them a better living with less critics.”
Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said Wells has placed an emphasis on learning about the Fire Department since he took office at the start of 2020.
“We were more than happy to include him in our live fire training, so (Wells) can experience firsthand what the physical and psychological demands are on a firefighter,” Reitz said.