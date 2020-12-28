Councilman participates in live training, police ride-along

City officials are thankful Wells has taken an active role in learning about public safety operations.

“It may be more important than ever to take the opportunity since the state legislature has banned police and firefighters from serving dual roles as elected officials in the communities they serve,” Police Chief Rick Zormier said.

In addition to his interest in the public safety entities in the city, Zormier hopes Wells takes time to see how other Hobart departments operate.

“This city runs very efficiently and I do not think the employees get enough credit for that,” Zormier said. “All the employees on the team work together and are focused on ways to improve service at minimal costs to the citizens. They do it out of loyalty to the city itself, even though their talents in the real world would earn them a better living with less critics.”

Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said Wells has placed an emphasis on learning about the Fire Department since he took office at the start of 2020.

“We were more than happy to include him in our live fire training, so (Wells) can experience firsthand what the physical and psychological demands are on a firefighter,” Reitz said.