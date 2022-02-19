Councilman proclaims struggles for black excellence remain at Purdue Northwest brunch

HAMMOND — The lyrics of a song written more than 100 years ago still ring true today, Gary City Councilman William Godwin said Friday at Purdue University Northwest.

“We have a story to tell. We have a history to be proud of,” Godwin said. “We’re part of a living history.”

Godwin, the current president of the Gary City Council, addressed the Black Excellence Brunch as part of PNW’s Black History Month activities.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem written in 1899, Godwin said, contains the lyrics:

“Let us march on till victory is won.

“Stony the road we trod.

“Bitter the chastening rod.”

More than a century since slavery was outlawed and African Americans could vote, problems remain, Godwin said. These include confrontations with police, housing discrimination, and voting rights.

“Black excellence is about all of us,” Godwin said, “our unique experiences, our special skills, and different resources. We must do everything within our power to make ourselves better and make America better.”

Through black excellence, the councilman continued, African Americans must “lift up the voice of the best of all of us. It’s never a solo; it’s always a choir.”

Looking over an audience that included young people, Godwin recalled that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders were active in their 20s and 30s, not too far removed from college students.

“We have to do our part,” Godwin said. “Use your talents to lift up and inspire others. Do it for a cause that is bigger than you.”

Held in Alumni Hall, the brunch was among monthlong events at PNW that included lectures, skate parties, gatherings, and art displays at both campuses.

The school’s Black History Month observance featured an open-house-style reception in the Multicultural Lounge on the Hammond campus. In addition, faculty members are presenting two lectures on racism and civic responsibilities.

Throughout February, PNW invited students and faculty members to share their original pieces of art celebrating black history.

This was the first such PNW brunch during Black History Month. Britt Hudson, Purdue Northwest’s assistant dean of students, explained, “We wanted to have an opportunity to have black students, faculty, and staff together.”

PNW’s Black Student Union had previously held a formal dance, Hudson said, but this was the first such get-together sponsored by the university.

Hudson said black students represent 15% of PNW’s enrollment.

Colin Fewer, Purdue Northwest associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, hoped Godwin’s comments “makes some ripples today.”

Fewer added, “It’s nice to have a classy celebration for Black History Month and give our students a chance to talk to each other.”

PNW Chancellor Dr. Thomas L. Keon noted that black history should not be relegated to a month, but it’s “something that goes on always.”

Keon cited the need to “understand the feelings of those who we captured, took away from their homelands, and then brought them to work on plantations for free … and subjugated to horrendous situations.”

Diversity, Keon said, “is the future of Northwest Indiana and the future of the U.S.”

Attending the brunch were members of Sigma Gamma Rho, a black sorority chartered at PNW in 1976.

Raven White, the sorority president and a junior psychology major from Gary, said she’s never had any negative racial experiences in college, “but it’s still good to be around people who look like you.”

Also represented was PNW chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. Arriana Bulling, the group’s president and a junior mechanical engineering technology major from Gary, recalled engineering classes “being surrounded by a bunch of white males.”

