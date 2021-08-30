Councilman wants owners to address parking lots

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville councilman is frustrated with rutted parking lots at town businesses, and he is seeking a potential method to encourage property owners to better maintain their lots.
Councilman Leonard White suggested reviewing Merrillville’s business license ordinance to determine if it can be amended so business licenses won’t be issued if owners neglect their parking lots.
An issue involving a business property on 61st Avenue prompted the matter, White said.
He said town officials have attempted to work with the property owner to enhance the parking lot, which has several large potholes. White said the owner started making efforts to address it, but there has been no follow-through since then.
“Totally and wholly inadequate,” White said.
He said the owner is now looking to add a new business to the property.
“Bring the property up here if you want a business license,” White said. “I don’t think owners that neglect their property should get a business license renewal, and I think that’s a little teeth we can put into that ordinance.”
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said he will review the business license ordinance to determine what action the council can take on the matter.
Potholes aren’t the only issues officials have noticed in business parking lots.
Councilman Richard Hardaway said he’s noticed large trucks parking for long periods of time outside of businesses. He said the trucks aren’t there for deliveries or to pick up items, and it gives an appearance of a truck stop.
“We’ve had that problem for years,” Councilman Don Spann said.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said trucks are prohibited from parking long-term in some zoning districts, including commercial and residential, if they aren’t there to conduct business.
Hardaway also wants to address excessive truck traffic in residential areas, where roads aren’t built to accommodate the large vehicles.
“That’s going to cause us to pave them a lot quicker than normal because so many trucks are driving up and down those streets,” Hardaway said.
Officials suggested reviewing town code to determine if updates are needed. They also could approach businesses that have been allowing long-term truck parking on their lots.