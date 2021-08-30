Councilman wants owners to address parking lots

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville councilman is frustrated with rutted parking lots at town businesses, and he is seeking a potential method to encourage property owners to better maintain their lots.

Councilman Leonard White suggested reviewing Merrillville’s business license ordinance to determine if it can be amended so business licenses won’t be issued if owners neglect their parking lots.

An issue involving a business property on 61st Avenue prompted the matter, White said.

He said town officials have attempted to work with the property owner to enhance the parking lot, which has several large potholes. White said the owner started making efforts to address it, but there has been no follow-through since then.

“Totally and wholly inadequate,” White said.

He said the owner is now looking to add a new business to the property.

“Bring the property up here if you want a business license,” White said. “I don’t think owners that neglect their property should get a business license renewal, and I think that’s a little teeth we can put into that ordinance.”