County board slams conservancy district

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Stormwater Management Board had harsh words for the Twin Creek Conservancy District Board, saying the latter isn’t fulfilling its obligation to pick up leaves and keep them out of sewers the county just paid millions of dollars to install.
The conservancy district was responsible for stormwater management in the South Haven area before giving the county control over that role a few years ago.
“We’ve still got a lot more work” to do in the South Haven area, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said at a recent county Stormwater Management Board meeting. But the county has delivered on promises made during the last two years, he said.
The county had a series of public meetings with residents on drainage issues in the area, but they were sparsely attended.
“Most of the folks that would have been here carrying pitchforks and torches, you’ve already accounted for” by reaching out to residents about their drainage concerns as a matter of routine, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke told County Engineer Michael Novotney.
Novotney said the agreement with the conservancy district spelled out the district’s responsibility to provide public education and outreach on keeping leaves out of sewers and arranging for leaf pickup.
“That’s the conservancy district’s responsibility,” Novotney stressed, “and they agreed to it.”
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, asked if the county had a leaf raking ordinance. But even if it did, enforcement would be an issue.
“The only thing they were tasked with is getting rid of the leaves, and they’re not even doing that,” Good said. “This is a system that we just paid a lot of money for.”
Biggs noted the Twin Creeks Conservancy District is collecting a fee from residents for this purpose. “If they’re not going to do that, and they agreed to do that, what is their purpose?”
Laura Blaney, D-South, asked County Attorney Scott McClure what the county’s options are.
Send them a bill for taking leaves out of the gutter, Biggs asked.
“The very fact that it’s an agreement shows that this is what they were supposed to do.”
The Stormwater Management Board voted unanimously to direct McClure to send a letter to the conservancy district board.
