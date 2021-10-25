County board slams conservancy district

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Stormwater Management Board had harsh words for the Twin Creek Conservancy District Board, saying the latter isn’t fulfilling its obligation to pick up leaves and keep them out of sewers the county just paid millions of dollars to install.

The conservancy district was responsible for stormwater management in the South Haven area before giving the county control over that role a few years ago.

“We’ve still got a lot more work” to do in the South Haven area, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said at a recent county Stormwater Management Board meeting. But the county has delivered on promises made during the last two years, he said.

The county had a series of public meetings with residents on drainage issues in the area, but they were sparsely attended.

“Most of the folks that would have been here carrying pitchforks and torches, you’ve already accounted for” by reaching out to residents about their drainage concerns as a matter of routine, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke told County Engineer Michael Novotney.