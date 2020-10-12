County enlists resident's help to explain drainage issues

VALPARAISO — A Lake Eliza area resident is being recruited to help his neighbors learn about the Porter County Stormwater Management Board’s planned project so it can move faster.
Jonathan Fasel asked the board last week when the county would address drainage issues there.
“My garage has been flooding,” he said, and he didn’t know whether to put its contents on blocks again.
“We have started the design process,” County Engineer Michael Novotney told him.
The county already did a $25,000 to $30,000 study to determine what the solution should be.
The project had been stalled by the pandemic, but things are picking up. Soil borings are needed, and land rights need to be acquired to gain access to property there.
Work should begin next year, Novotney said.
Fasel’s garage is in a wetland area. “It’s a seasonal impact,” Novotney said. “The issue is where the water goes.”
The county is in discussion with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and will need final permits to do the work.
The county has had problems getting residents permission for access to their properties, Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
Fasel could “help tell the story” to his neighbors, Novotney said, and he promised to do so.
“They need to understand the easements are exclusive for the use of the stormwater management system,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
Sometimes, people are reluctant to help their neighbors, especially when they don’t see an immediate impact on their own property, Novotney said.
“This should help the whole community regardless of whether it directly affects the property,” Breitzke said.
Helping a neighbor with a drainage problem means all property values in the area get a boost.
“Can I get a ‘for sure’ it will happen next year?” Fasel asked.
“Our guarantee is we’ll get in there and fix it,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said. Other agencies will need to issue permits for the work to be done.
“We don’t do studies without the intent of acting on them,” Good said.
