County fair planning underway, though fates remain uncertain

With those new safety precautions in mind, the Porter County Fair board is looking at personal protective equipment requirements and hand-washing stations needed for this year's fair.

"We have a whole team mitigating the risks," Bagnall said.

He said the fair board has reached out to other fair boards.

"We plan maybe quantity buying or sharing. ... We are fortunate in that we have great neighbors. We work together and this is important," Bagnall said.

Lump, who serves on the Indiana Association of Fairs, said that group met to discuss statewide fairs and festivals, which all fall under the association.

"We had a virtual meeting last Sunday and all are thinking this is the year to restart. Smaller counties really suffered," Lump said. "They rely on a successful fair to have another fair the next year."

Lump said his board will continue to work with the Lake County Health Department and monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure all is safe to go forward.

"Hopefully we will get a go-ahead," Lump said. "I feel more confident this year since the vaccine is being administered now, so people are not so skittish about getting in crowds."