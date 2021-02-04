County fair planning underway, though fates remain uncertain

It's only fair.
The return of fairs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties is being planned for this summer after the pandemic forced the cancellation last year of the fun-filled annual traditions.
"At some point we have to get back to normal," LaPorte County Fair Board Treasurer Catherine Mrozinski said.
The LaPorte County Fair will be the first of the three fairs to kick off the area's fair season, with scheduled dates of July 10-17.
"We are the oldest county fair, with this being our 175th year celebration," Mrozinski said.
The Porter County Fair is planned for July 22-31, while the Lake County Fair is planned for Aug. 6-15.
Mrozinski said planning for a county fair needs to begin now, since there are months of scheduling of all the different aspects, including lining up vendors, performers and carnival events.
"We feel if we didn't plan we wouldn't have a fair," Mrozinski said.
Mrozinski said the fair board has been working closely with the LaPorte Health Department and has also communicated with other fair boards, including in Porter and Lake.
The three area fair boards have discussed the possibility of sharing purchased hand-washing stations, since all three fairs are on different dates.
That could help cut costs, all fair board representatives agreed.
The entire scope of the fair plan — in regard to COVID-19 safeguards — is still being determined, Mrozinski said.
"We expect to have a COVID-19 and public health plan," she said.
And although planning and scheduling has started, all three fair representatives remain cautiously optimistic, including Tom Lump, who serves as the Lake County Fair Board president.
"We're planning on doing it, but a lot will depend on a lot of different aspects of reality. ... If cases are spiking, we will have to bow to authorities. That's always in the back of our minds," Lump said.
Porter County Fair manager David Bagnall agrees with that assessment.
"We're planning on going forward, but obviously if something jumps up, like a new surge, or the health department says we can't, we will not go forward," Bagnall said. "We are hoping and praying that doesn't happen. I think people as a whole are ready to get out."
Bagnall said COVID-19 "threw a monkey wrench" into the plans of fairs and other festivals last year, with cancellation after cancellation.
"We know 2021 will look different than fairs prior to 2020," Bagnall said.
With those new safety precautions in mind, the Porter County Fair board is looking at personal protective equipment requirements and hand-washing stations needed for this year's fair.
"We have a whole team mitigating the risks," Bagnall said.
He said the fair board has reached out to other fair boards.
"We plan maybe quantity buying or sharing. ... We are fortunate in that we have great neighbors. We work together and this is important," Bagnall said.
Lump, who serves on the Indiana Association of Fairs, said that group met to discuss statewide fairs and festivals, which all fall under the association.
"We had a virtual meeting last Sunday and all are thinking this is the year to restart. Smaller counties really suffered," Lump said. "They rely on a successful fair to have another fair the next year."
Lump said his board will continue to work with the Lake County Health Department and monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure all is safe to go forward.
"Hopefully we will get a go-ahead," Lump said. "I feel more confident this year since the vaccine is being administered now, so people are not so skittish about getting in crowds."
He noted summer events have the advantage of being held largely outdoors.
"Most activities are outside so that's a plus for that type of social distancing," Lump said.
Cautiousness will be key when it comes to the county fairs or other festivals being held this year, Lump said. "When it comes to safety you don't want to be the source of lots of cases."
All three fair board representatives said they will let the public know well in advance if plans change.
"Our drop dead decision date is May 31," Mrozinski said.
Cancellation notices would follow from both Porter and Lake counties if their plans change, both Lump and Bagnall said.