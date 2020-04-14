County juvenile center nearly cleared out to dodge COVID-19

A court hearing is scheduled for later this week that is likely to result in one of the two remaining juveniles being released, DeBoer said.

That move would leave just one juvenile at the center — the 15-year-old Gary boy charged with joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo of Portage, the judge said.

The juvenile staff and its service providers have modified and cut back on services, but are still doing what they can do maintain contact, oversight and provide what they can for juveniles and their caregivers, Beier said.

Much is being done by telephone, she said, but there are providers going to homes to provide individual and group therapy.

DeBoer said she started conducting drug court through video conferencing. The eye-to-eye contact seems to be more effective at getting the attention of young people even if it's through a video screen, she said.

Modifications have also been made to avoid intakes at the juvenile detention center unless absolutely necessary, Beier said. This has resulted in no new admissions so far during the pandemic.