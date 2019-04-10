VALPARAISO — Robins and crocuses aren't the only signs spring is here; so is the beginning of infrastructure improvement projects.
The Porter County Commissioners on Tuesday moved forward several infrastructure projects including bridge replacements and paving highly traveled county roadways.
Commissioners awarded a contract with Gariup Construction of Gary to replace a bridge on County Road 700 North over Salt Creek.
Bob Thompson, director of development and stormwater management, told commissioners NIPSCO has agreed to move a large power line from the bridge. He also said an initial estimate of $1 million for the project was incorrect, as it didn't adequately consider sheet piling costs and scouring issues. The contract, instead, came in at about $1.2 million.
Thompson said the work will begin likely after school is out for the summer.
The commission also approved bid documents for replacing a bridge on Old Porter Road over Salt Creek in Portage. That bridge was closed earlier this year due to structural deficiencies. Bids will be open on April 30. The project is estimated to cost $930,000.
Thompson said the county is picking up the additional cost of removing a private sewer line from the bridge and relocating the line, which serves a nearby mobile home park. He also reported Frontier will have its telephone cable removed from the bridge by May 15.
The recent experiences with utilities locating pipes or cables on bridges has to be rethought, Thompson said. He said it won't be allowed in the future, which will require the county to change its permitting procedures.
The commissioners also gave permission to hire USI to conduct a right-of-way purchase for property along a bridge on County Road 800 South, just west of Hebron.
As for paving, the commissioners approved documents with the Indiana Department of Transportation to accept $656,046 in Community Crossing Matching Grant funds. The money, matched with a local share, will be used to pave North Calumet Avenue from the Valparaiso city limits to U.S. 6; Meridian Road from Valparaiso city limits to U.S. 6; and Sturdy Road from the railroad crossing to U.S. 30.
Bids for the paving work were received from Reith-Riley, Walsh & Kelly and Town & Country paving contractors. The bids, which came in under estimate, were taken under advisement.
Commission President Jeff Good said they also recently visited with INDOT representatives to turn over a study on the widening of U.S. 6. The commissioners hired American StructurePoint last August to conduct a traffic and development study for a span of the highway between Meridian Road and Calumet Avenue in hopes of having it bumped up on the INDOT five-year plan for improvements.