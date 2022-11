County pays $50,000 settlement for ex-employee for alleging harassment

CROWN POINT — Lake County government will pay a former sheriff department’s employee $50,000 to settle her sexual harassment lawsuit.

An attorney for the county and the former employee filed paperwork in U.S. District Court in Hammond on Tuesday to dismiss the suit that had been pending more than two years in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

The employee claimed she was the victim of a hostile work environment at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and unable to get work elsewhere because of negative and false job references the department provided potential new employers.

The employee alleged in her 2020 suit that she had four years in law enforcement when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department hired her in January 2018 as a court security officer.

She was among a team of 23 uniformed officers who have been regulating public access and preventing the presence of firearms in Lake Circuit and Superior Court buildings since 1986.

She alleged she was only a month into her job when she learned of slanderous rumors, started by her supervisor, that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with him and other superiors.

She alleged her coworkers accepted the rumors as true and resented her under the false perception she was receiving favorable treatment at work because of it.

She alleged that in fact she was frequently reprimanded by her supervisor after resisting his sexual advances and was threatened with disciplinary action if she didn’t comply with his demands.

She said she was denied paid leave to attend a brother’s funeral and falsely accused of being tardy for work or insubordinate.

She further alleged white employees got better working assignments than her.

She alleged that even though the supervisor, who had been harassing her, was terminated in late 2018, some co-workers still discriminated against her.

The sheriff’s department terminated her in July 2019, claiming she was a “bad fit” at work.

She alleged she attempted dozens of times to get a new job afterwards, but was denied because of false and negative references the sheriff’s department provided potential new employers.

Lawyers for the county replied to the suit that much of of hostile environment she complained of amounted to office banter in which she willingly participated.

County lawyers also alleged she didn’t use the department’s official grievance procedures to promptly report any harassment.

The case wasn’t scheduled for a jury trial. Lawyers for the employee and the county reached an out-of-court settlement late last month. County Attorney Mathew Fech said the county agree to pay her $50,000 to settle all of her claims.

The employee's attorney, Crystal Martin of Phoenix, Arizona, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.