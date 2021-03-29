County vaccine site at TF South now open to eligible District 215 residents

LANSING — Eligible District 215 residents are now able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Cook County's vaccination site hosted by TF South High School.
The district announced Monday that residents of the district — which includes Burnham, Calumet City, Lansing and Lynwood — eligible in phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ may begin making appointments to receive the vaccine. Those phases cover, among others, all residents over 65, first responders, other essential workers and those 16 and over with certain underlying medical conditions.
Those seeking to be vaccinated must present proof of residency and proof of vaccine eligibility under one of the designated phases in order to receive a shot.
A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for eligible minors ages 16 and 17. Those 15 and under are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Appointments may be booked via this link:
https://patient.lumahealth.io/survey?&patientFormTemplate=6020ad776158e600131d562a&user=601862d6447bbd001abb8540
According to a news release from the district, new appointments are released every Sunday and those seeking vaccines are advised to check back often.
All scheduling is handled by the Cook County Department of Public Health, whose website is cookcountypublichealth.org and whose phone number is 708-836-8600.
The district said residents should not contact TF South High School or the District 215 administrative office regarding vaccination questions.
The TF South vaccination site opened Feb. 10 to serve south suburban educators, and eligibility has since been expanded to include workers for local government, Pace and Metra.
According to a news release, the site has administered more than 8,000 doses of the vaccine.