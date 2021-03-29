County vaccine site at TF South now open to eligible District 215 residents

LANSING — Eligible District 215 residents are now able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Cook County's vaccination site hosted by TF South High School.

The district announced Monday that residents of the district — which includes Burnham, Calumet City, Lansing and Lynwood — eligible in phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ may begin making appointments to receive the vaccine. Those phases cover, among others, all residents over 65, first responders, other essential workers and those 16 and over with certain underlying medical conditions.

Those seeking to be vaccinated must present proof of residency and proof of vaccine eligibility under one of the designated phases in order to receive a shot.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for eligible minors ages 16 and 17. Those 15 and under are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Appointments may be booked via this link: