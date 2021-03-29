 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County vaccine site at TF South now open to eligible District 215 residents
alert urgent

County vaccine site at TF South now open to eligible District 215 residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Toni Preckwinkle (copy)

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks during a Feb. 10 news conference announcing TF South High School as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

 Provided

LANSING — Eligible District 215 residents are now able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Cook County's vaccination site hosted by TF South High School.

The district announced Monday that residents of the district — which includes Burnham, Calumet City, Lansing and Lynwood — eligible in phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ may begin making appointments to receive the vaccine. Those phases cover, among others, all residents over 65, first responders, other essential workers and those 16 and over with certain underlying medical conditions.

Those seeking to be vaccinated must present proof of residency and proof of vaccine eligibility under one of the designated phases in order to receive a shot.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for eligible minors ages 16 and 17. Those 15 and under are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Appointments may be booked via this link: 

https://patient.lumahealth.io/survey?&patientFormTemplate=6020ad776158e600131d562a&user=601862d6447bbd001abb8540

According to a news release from the district, new appointments are released every Sunday and those seeking vaccines are advised to check back often.

All scheduling is handled by the Cook County Department of Public Health, whose website is cookcountypublichealth.org and whose phone number is 708-836-8600. 

The district said residents should not contact TF South High School or the District 215 administrative office regarding vaccination questions.

The TF South vaccination site opened Feb. 10 to serve south suburban educators, and eligibility has since been expanded to include workers for local government, Pace and Metra.

According to a news release, the site has administered more than 8,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gallery: TF South at Tinley Park football

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts