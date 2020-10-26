Couple linked to homicides of 2 teens in Calumet Township, defendant in separate murder case, court records say

CROWN POINT — Detectives investigating the homicides of two teenage boys this month in Calumet Township have secured charges against a Gary woman accused of supplying children with guns and illegal drugs.

Dawn M. "Mama D" Carden, 42, said she gave 18-year-old Elijah Robinson a gun and claimed he never returned it, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

She also allegedly admitted she sold edible marijuana "just to get by" and held Ecstasy for her son and other boys, records state.

Robinson and his friend, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll, were found dead Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.

No charges have been filed in their slayings. Police said the homicides remain under investigation.

Robinson and Kroll were friends with Carden's son, and all three had been involved in a traffic stop Aug. 27 in Crown Point where police found a 9 mm handgun and returned it to Carden, court records state.

A witness told police Carden and her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, of Gary, recently questioned Robinson about a missing gun and suspected Kroll was involved.