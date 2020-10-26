Couple linked to homicides of 2 teens in Calumet Township, defendant in separate murder case, court records say

CROWN POINT — Detectives investigating the homicides of two teenage boys this month in Calumet Township have secured charges against a Gary woman accused of supplying children with guns and illegal drugs.
Dawn M. "Mama D" Carden, 42, said she gave 18-year-old Elijah Robinson a gun and claimed he never returned it, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
She also allegedly admitted she sold edible marijuana "just to get by" and held Ecstasy for her son and other boys, records state.
Robinson and his friend, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll, were found dead Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.
No charges have been filed in their slayings. Police said the homicides remain under investigation.
Robinson and Kroll were friends with Carden's son, and all three had been involved in a traffic stop Aug. 27 in Crown Point where police found a 9 mm handgun and returned it to Carden, court records state.
A witness told police Carden and her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, of Gary, recently questioned Robinson about a missing gun and suspected Kroll was involved.
Court records also linked Carden to Christopher J. Dukes II, 17, of Merrillville, who is one of two people charged in the Sept. 3 homicide of Landen Cowart, 38, in the 2300 block of Colfax Street in Gary.
A witness told police about a phone call with Robinson the night before his death.
Robinson didn't hang up, and the witness awoke about 3:30 or 4 a.m. to the sound of Robinson crying on the open line and a man, whom the witness identified by voice as Amaya, yelling about a gun, court records state.
The witness said it sounded like Robinson and Amaya went into another room, so the witness went back to sleep, records state.
Robinson's and Kroll's bodies were found the next morning.
Support Local Journalism
A witness told police that a gun at Carden's home belonged to Dukes, court records state. Witnesses told police Carden bought guns for children if they asked.
Amaya was arrested Oct. 19, when police executed a search warrant at the home he shared with Carden in the 700 block of Ralston Street in Gary.
Investigators seized a Mossberg shotgun, 9 mm Berretta, 9 mm Tech 9, Mossberg 20-gauge, Winchester 12-gauge and two .22-caliber rifles, records state.
Amaya, who has a 2009 conviction for felony battery, was charged last week with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Friday.
Amaya was being held Monday on a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Carden was charged with dangerous control of a firearm, a level 5 felony, one felony county of dealing in marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez affirmed her not guilty pleas Monday and reset her bond at $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash.
Anyone with information about Robinson's and Kroll's homicides is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's Detective Cory House or Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3346. To remain anonymous, call 800-750-2746.
A GoFundMe account for Kroll is at www.gofundme.com/f/263uni09ao
A GoFundMe acount for Robinson can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/jon-robinson039s-son-was-murdered .
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.