Couple to wed at car dealership where bride works; colleague to preside over wedding

"This way my mom and his mom can see it and just enjoy the day," she said.

Kitzmiller used to buy all her cars at Thomas Dodge of Highland and started working for the dealership as a title clerk four years ago. She said she's close with her work family.

"They're kind of like family," she said.

She and her colleagues did some research but couldn't find that anyone had wed at a car dealership in Indiana since 1971. The most recent wedding to take place at a car dealership they could find was in Little Rock, Arkansas, where two colleagues who met there wed.

"The bride came into my office and asked me if she could have the wedding here," Thomas Kia General Manager Tom Seely said. "I asked why do you want it here? She said, 'family.' I asked if she had family coming in from out of town and she said, 'you guys are my family.' It was the sweetest thing."

Thomas Kia plans to decorate the showroom the day before the nuptials. Many of the employees will bring in finger foods for a potluck dinner.

"We're planning to bring food and appetizers," Seely said. "This will be a real wedding. It's wonderful. This dealership does have a family atmosphere. We're like one big family."