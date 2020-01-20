WESTVILLE — As emcee for the Martin Luther King Jr. program at Purdue University Northwest, Karen Bishop Morris, Ph.D. noted the federal holiday is not a day off but a day on.
It is a time for service and action, the associate professor of English said.
Attending the 25th annual MLK service were sophomores from Michigan City High School, who shared their thoughts on possible actions.
“Treat everyone with respect and treat them equally,” said Ishmael Gatewood, 16.
“Always have respect for others and always do your best,” said Mariah Conley, 16.
Alissa Woolum, 15, suggested “trying to better yourself in a way that makes others want to better themselves, too.”
Iyanna Jackson, 15, wants to “read stories to younger kids about what King did. Tell them about segregation, and how King changed a lot of opinions about that.”
Jackson described the slain civil rights leader in one word: inspiration.”
For Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Ph.D., keynote speaker at the MLK program, those students’ actions could probably not come at a more critical time.
“The world is in a state of crisis,” said Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
A former secretary who advanced herself from divorced mother of two to advanced college degrees, Allen-McCloud said she continues to warn her grandchildren that racism is alive and well locally.
Audience members cited a national atmosphere laced with hatred, fear, distrust, anger and greed, all of which, Allen-McCloud said, impact communities and families.
“Dr, King’s dream is being challenged today,” she said. “We need courageous conversations throughout the year on how we can become closer.”
These conversations, she said, include being open and respectful; communicating; identifying biases; and speaking out for what is right.
“Inclusion builds a community,” Allen-McCloud said, citing the influence of her religious faith.
But, the Urban League official noted, “It’s not about race or religion. It’s about your heart. Are you willing to do the right thing, to step up, to speak up?”
Allen-McCloud engaged her audience in activities to learn more about the person sitting next to them and consider how they can relieve everyday tensions.
Michael Suggs of NIPSCO suggested being oneself, being considerate, and always listening. “Stand up and create an environment in which people can share,” Suggs said.
Jená Bellezza, chair of the MLK Indiana Holiday Commission, said people need to go beyond programs and categories of people to “get to know people.”
Other audience recommendations mentioned understanding people’s humanity, including their hurts, accepting people as they are, being nice to others, and realizing that people are trying to do their best.
“We have to know how to treat people as if they’re family,” Allen-McCloud said.