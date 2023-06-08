Kelly Vates and Tom Tremblay Kelly Vates and Tom Tremblay speak to about 80 attendees of a Trauma-Informed Sexual Assault Investigations training hosted Tuesday and Wednes…

HAMMOND — Entitlement. Power. Control. Manipulation.

Domestic violence offenders operate off this "course of conduct," says Tom Tremblay, former chief for the Burlington Police Department in Vermont. In the wake of their violent behavior, they leave physical and emotional scars on bewildered investigators, frustrated prosecutors and wounded victims.

Tremblay, a former state public safety commissioner and director of a sexual assault investigation unit, presented a Trauma-Informed Sexual Assault Investigations training Tuesday and Wednesday to a group of social workers, police officers and first responders at Purdue University Northwest.

The course was facilitated by Lake County's Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), a community-based group of advocates from the Fairhaven Rape Crisis Center, Haven House NWI, Franciscan Health and more who provide resources and advocacy to ensure that all victims of sexual violence are never silenced.

Trauma-informed approaches, Tremblay said, ensure that victims of sexual assault are approached with compassion and care throughout the process of reporting an assault. The training explored myths surrounding rape culture, the effects of trauma on the brain, effective interview techniques for investigators and how trauma can affect investigations.

Attendees were asked to confront their own biases surrounding domestic violence or sexual assault cases and re-examine how the cases have historically been handled by the law.

Tremblay said this is his second time conducting the training in Northwest Indiana. After he retired from being a law enforcement leader and investigator, he felt compelled to educate others on the nuances of trauma in sexual assault investigations. He has brought his knowledge to departments throughout the country. In his 25 years on the police force, he understood the complexities behind these cases and felt convicted about respecting due process of the law.

"We have to start by believing victims, that something has happened," he said. "Not that someone is guilty. And we have to start measuring justice not just by arrest and conviction, but how we help victims heal."

Kelly Vates, executive director of Fairhaven Rape Crisis Center, is one of the leaders of SART. While she is a fierce advocate for victims of assault and abuse, she is also a victim. She said she experienced sexual violence from a young age, and when she finally escaped and began to heal, she realized she could use her experiences to heal others and change her life.

"What I want survivors to hear is, there is life without pain," she said.

Vates volunteered at a domestic violence shelter before establishing Fairhaven in 2005. At the time, she had "$500, one program and a whole lot of faith."

One in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Griffith police Detective Robert Carney said he attended the two-day training to understand more about how trauma affects victims. Sexual assault investigations have been flawed, he said, but knows there are ways to ensure that victims are treated with compassion and due process is respected.

"These crimes should be believed like any other," Carney said. "There are ways we can better understand victims and trauma."

Ultimately, preventing sexual assault and domestic violence is a community effort, Vates and Tremblay said. The training concluded with a discussion on ways to enhance safety, accountability and education surrounding these topics, and breaking the stigma of reporting a sexual assault.

