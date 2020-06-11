Court clears path for lawsuit against state over West Calumet contamination

The Indiana Court of Appeals this week upheld a lower court's decision to allow former residents of the now-demolished West Calumet Housing Complex to sue the state for failing to notify them of dangerous lead levels in the soil.
Attorneys at Alvarez Law Office filed a lawsuit in December 2017 on behalf of more than 300 former residents of the public housing complex in East Chicago alleging city and state officials knew of the contamination as early as 1985 but failed to notify residents until July 2016.
Lake Superior Court Special Judge Nanette Raduenz in November 2018 denied a motion for judgment by the state, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana State Department of Health.
Attorneys argued the state was immune from the suit, that the suit should be barred by the statute of limitations and that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Raduenz certified the state's motion for an interlocutory appeal, which the Court of Appeals accepted in April 2019. The Court of Appeals upheld Raduenz's decision Wednesday.
Attorney Walter J. Alvarez and Attorney Steve Alvarez said they were satisfied with the decisions and looked forward to giving clients their day in court.
“Obviously, we are very happy and encouraged by the Indiana Court of Appeals decision, especially since our government saw fit to spend $60 million to clean up the dirt, but continued to evade responsibility in paying for damages for these unfortunate victims," Walter Alvarez said.
Steve Creason, chief counsel of appeals for the Indiana attorney general's office, said he and his staff were reviewing the decision, consulting with their clients and considering next steps.
"The decision does not find that this lawsuit is proper, but merely indicates that the parties should have the opportunity to present more evidence before the courts can decide that question," he said.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants knew the soil and air around the complex and the former Carrie Gosch Elementary School were contaminated but took no actions to protect residents and students. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for financial, physical, mental and emotional suffering.
Eric Pavlack, another attorney for the defendants, said the Court of Appeals ruling means the parties can move the next stage as they prepare for an eventual trial.
"Personally, I am extremely elated that we now have the opportunity to push forward to achieve well-deserved justice for all of our clients," Pavlack said.
Magistrate Cheryl Williamson will hear the case, because of Raduenz's death, records show.
