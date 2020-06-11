Court clears path for lawsuit against state over West Calumet contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Court of Appeals this week upheld a lower court's decision to allow former residents of the now-demolished West Calumet Housing Complex to sue the state for failing to notify them of dangerous lead levels in the soil.

Attorneys at Alvarez Law Office filed a lawsuit in December 2017 on behalf of more than 300 former residents of the public housing complex in East Chicago alleging city and state officials knew of the contamination as early as 1985 but failed to notify residents until July 2016.

Lake Superior Court Special Judge Nanette Raduenz in November 2018 denied a motion for judgment by the state, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana State Department of Health.

Attorneys argued the state was immune from the suit, that the suit should be barred by the statute of limitations and that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Raduenz certified the state's motion for an interlocutory appeal, which the Court of Appeals accepted in April 2019. The Court of Appeals upheld Raduenz's decision Wednesday.

Attorney Walter J. Alvarez and Attorney Steve Alvarez said they were satisfied with the decisions and looked forward to giving clients their day in court.