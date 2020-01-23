Court takes another look at Native American adoption law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The legal arguments focused on questions of race, tribal sovereignty and constitutional limits on the federal government.

U.S. Interior Department Attorney Eric Grant said Congress passed the law after finding that adoption standards at the state level were resulting in the breakup of American Indian families. Paul Spruhan, arguing for the Navajo Nation, said the ICWA “fulfills the federal government's treaty obligations with tribal nations."

Both were closely questioned by various judges about how an act of Congress can overcome state laws regarding domestic matters, especially those that touch on the lives of non-Native Americans, such as the plaintiffs.

Grant cited the Constitution's “supremacy clause,” which gives certain federal laws priority over state laws. Several judges were unconvinced that the clause applied, one telling Grant, “You're dis-empowering states from conducting their own domestic affairs, in terms of adoption, child custody and regulation of family affairs.”