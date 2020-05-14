Court upholds Lanske's 55-year sentence for killing prominent local attorney

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a 55-year prison sentence Thursday for the husband of a late state senator who was convicted last year of killing prominent attorney T. Edward Page.
Attorneys for William S. Landske, 85, argued he should have received a shorter sentence because he lived an upstanding life before the murder and acted in sudden heat.
Landske's attorneys wrote in court filings the state lacked evidence to prove Landske did not act in sudden heat.
Landske was still dealing with the grief of losing his wife, the late Sen. Sue Landske, in 2015 when he chose to go with his two adult daughters in August 2018 to pick up tax documents from Page's Hobart home.
Page, a longtime friend of Sue Landske, had prepared the Landskes' taxes for many years, but her family became dissatisfied with Page after her death because he sought several filing extensions.
William Landske's attorneys, Scott King and Lakeisha Murdaugh, argued Landske became enraged when he saw dozens of bags of tax papers sitting in Page's foyer.
The Court of Appeals wrote Landske and his attorneys were confusing "irritation and consternation with provocation."
"We are not persuaded that the sight of a large number of tax-related documents in Page's foyer was a provocation sufficient to cause a sudden 'impetus to kill,'" the court wrote.
The jury's decision in August to convict Landske of murder, instead of voluntary manslaughter, was a rejection of the sudden heat defense, the court said.
Special Judge Rex Kepner sentenced Landske in October to 55 years in prison, which is the advisory sentence for murder. Landske's attorneys had asked for a 45-year sentence, the minimum under Indiana guidelines.
The court also rejected Landske's arguments that he should have received a shorter sentence because of the nature of the offense and the fact that he lived a law-abiding life before the murder.
"Landske shot Page, his friend of some 30 years, at point-blank range, over Page's inattention to Landske's taxes," the Appeals Court wrote. "And Landske committed the murder in the presence of Page's husband and Landske's daughters. We cannot say that Landske's 55-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense."
The state was not required to prove the murder was premeditated to convict Landske of murder.
"Whether or not the murder was premeditated, Landske's behavior toward Page was methodical and deliberate," the court wrote. "That he delivered not one shot but multiple shots to Page, point blank and at close range, all of which reflects poorly on his character. And then Landske calmly recounted the details of the murder to law enforcement in a matter-of-fact manner with no apparent indication of remorse."
