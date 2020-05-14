Court upholds Lanske's 55-year sentence for killing prominent local attorney

The jury's decision in August to convict Landske of murder, instead of voluntary manslaughter, was a rejection of the sudden heat defense, the court said.

Special Judge Rex Kepner sentenced Landske in October to 55 years in prison, which is the advisory sentence for murder. Landske's attorneys had asked for a 45-year sentence, the minimum under Indiana guidelines.

The court also rejected Landske's arguments that he should have received a shorter sentence because of the nature of the offense and the fact that he lived a law-abiding life before the murder.

"Landske shot Page, his friend of some 30 years, at point-blank range, over Page's inattention to Landske's taxes," the Appeals Court wrote. "And Landske committed the murder in the presence of Page's husband and Landske's daughters. We cannot say that Landske's 55-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense."

The state was not required to prove the murder was premeditated to convict Landske of murder.