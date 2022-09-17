COVID-19 cases in the Region on steady decline

COVID-19 COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline in the Region.

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region in the week of Sept. 9-16, according to the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

Both deaths were reported in Lake County. The number of deaths remained the same as during the previous week in Northwest Indiana's Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, according to the data.

Infection numbers continue to decrease. Lake County reported the largest decline, reporting 366 cases compared to the previous week's 500 cases. This week, Porter County reported 142 cases, LaPorte County reported 73, Newton County reported three and Jasper County reported 25.

COVID-19 has accounted for 2,958 deaths in Northwest Indiana since March 2020, according to the dashboard. Lake County has the second-highest number of deaths in the state at 1,811. In Porter County, 557 deaths have been reported, 373 in LaPorte County, 69 in Newton County and 148 in Jasper County.

Three cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Region from Sept. 9 to 16, according to IDOH's Monkeypox dashboard. Nineteen cases total have been reported since June 17.

The dashboard breaks up Indiana into 10 public health districts, with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in District 1.

The state has reported 204 total cases since June 17, according to the dashboard.