 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

COVID-19 cases in the Region on steady decline

  • 0
COVID-19

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline in the Region.

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region in the week of Sept. 9-16, according to the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.

Both deaths were reported in Lake County. The number of deaths remained the same as during the previous week in Northwest Indiana's Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, according to the data. 

Infection numbers continue to decrease. Lake County reported the largest decline, reporting 366 cases compared to the previous week's 500 cases. This week, Porter County reported 142 cases, LaPorte County reported 73, Newton County reported three and Jasper County reported 25. 

People are also reading…

COVID-19 has accounted for 2,958 deaths in Northwest Indiana since March 2020, according to the dashboard. Lake County has the second-highest number of deaths in the state at 1,811. In Porter County, 557 deaths have been reported, 373 in LaPorte County, 69 in Newton County and 148 in Jasper County. 

Three cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Region from Sept. 9 to 16, according to IDOH's Monkeypox dashboard. Nineteen cases total have been reported since June 17.

The dashboard breaks up Indiana into 10 public health districts, with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in District 1. 

The state has reported 204 total cases since June 17, according to the dashboard. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golden Arches coming to development near I-65

Golden Arches coming to development near I-65

In what is projected to be one in a number of developments in the Beacon Hill Business District, McDonald's broke ground Thursday for a restaurant at the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts