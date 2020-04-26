COVID-19 cases increasing in NWI nursing homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has started to spread among some of Northwest Indiana’s most vulnerable residents.

Lake County's top health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, said Friday the county has seen 23 COVID-19 deaths and more than 75 confirmed cases in nursing homes, and the numbers are increasing.

Vavilala said she's asking the state to provide 8,000 to 9,000 testing kits to administer to all residents and staff, whether they're symptomatic or not, to help stem the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities and homeless shelters.

"Time is of the essence," she said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, family members remain barred from visiting loved ones in assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities because of infection-control guidelines.

Some say they’ve been left in the dark about the spread of the virus and what’s being done to protect their loved ones.

"We feel helpless because we can't even get our family member tested to remove them," said a woman, whose 92-year-old mother lives at Sheffield Manor Assisted Living in Dyer. "It's like being caught in a maze, and every path you choose has a roadblock, and every agency you call has an excuse."