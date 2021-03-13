COVID-19 claims 1 more life in NWI

Through Saturday, 816,080 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 792,217 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 27,500 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 788,580.

ISDH also reported that 1,256,381 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,230,710.

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.