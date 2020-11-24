COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, infects 897 more people in Northwest Indiana

Another 11 deaths from COVID-19, and nearly 900 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included five in Lake County and six in Porter County.
Region death totals stood at 453 in Lake County, 94 in Porter County, 94 in LaPorte County, 87 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and 11 in Jasper County.
Statewide, another 103 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,169.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 30 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable, up one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Another 897 positive cases were added in the Region's five-county area, which included a total of 26,872 in Lake County, up 508 from the previous day; 8,089 in Porter County, up 235; 4,571 in LaPorte County, up 103; 1,421 in Jasper County, up 38; and 553 in Newton County, up 13.
There were 5,702 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 306,538. New cases were reported between Nov. 9 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 70 patients hospitalized and 5,860 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.3% in Lake County, up from 15.3% Monday; 13.1% in Porter County, down from 13.5%; 12.8% in LaPorte County, down from 13.1%; 28.5% in Newton County, up from 26.8%; and 14% in Jasper County, down from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 11.4% seven-day rate, down from 11.6%, and 7.1% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 11-17.
The state reported 2,107,744 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,976,683 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, for more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
