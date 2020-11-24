COVID-19 claims 11 more lives, infects 897 more people in Northwest Indiana

There were 5,702 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 306,538. New cases were reported between Nov. 9 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 70 patients hospitalized and 5,860 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.3% in Lake County, up from 15.3% Monday; 13.1% in Porter County, down from 13.5%; 12.8% in LaPorte County, down from 13.1%; 28.5% in Newton County, up from 26.8%; and 14% in Jasper County, down from 14.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 11.4% seven-day rate, down from 11.6%, and 7.1% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 11-17.

The state reported 2,107,744 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,976,683 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.

This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.