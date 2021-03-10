COVID-19 claims life of an additional Lake County resident

That total included 48,838 in Lake County, 16,365 in Porter County, 9,868 in LaPorte County, 3,209 in Jasper County and 970 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 863 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 669,164. Newly-recorded cases were reported between April 28 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,274 cases, up three from the previous day, and 35,660 tested. Lansing had 3,023 cases, up six, and 28,634 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.2% in Lake County, down from 4.3% the day before; 4.5% in Porter County, down from 4.6%; 4.1% in LaPorte County, up from 3.8%; 2.5% in Newton County, no change; and 5.6% in Jasper County, down from 6.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Monday, 744,712 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 724,587 the previous day, according to state health officials.