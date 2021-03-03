COVID-19 claims lives of 6 more NWI residents

Six more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data released Wednesday showed.
Additional deaths included three in both Lake and Porter counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among nine more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,200 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 5 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,416 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 882 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 197 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County, following any corrections to the previous day's totals provided by ISDH.
State health officials listed 433 deaths statewide as probable, up two from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
To date, 608,638 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 587,359 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,031,266 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,014,651.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,766, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,510 in Lake County, up 51; 16,241 in Porter County, up 25; 9,790 in LaPorte County, up 12; 3,170 in Jasper County, up four; and 966 in Newton County, up one, following corrections.
A total of 786 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 663,511. New cases were reported Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,243 cases, up one from the previous day, and 34,924 tested. Lansing had 2,995 cases, up five, and 28,081 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 4.9% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 3.6% in LaPorte County, down from 4%; 0.7% in Newton County, down from 1.4%; and 4.9% in Jasper County, up from 4.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.