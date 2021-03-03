COVID-19 claims lives of 6 more NWI residents

The State Department of Health also reported that 1,031,266 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,014,651.

The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,766, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,510 in Lake County, up 51; 16,241 in Porter County, up 25; 9,790 in LaPorte County, up 12; 3,170 in Jasper County, up four; and 966 in Newton County, up one, following corrections.

A total of 786 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 663,511. New cases were reported Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,243 cases, up one from the previous day, and 34,924 tested. Lansing had 2,995 cases, up five, and 28,081 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 4.9% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 3.6% in LaPorte County, down from 4%; 0.7% in Newton County, down from 1.4%; and 4.9% in Jasper County, up from 4.7%.