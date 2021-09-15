COVID-19 claims popular NWI paramedic instructor

CROWN POINT — The director of Emergency Medical Services and of the EMS Academy at Franciscan Health Crown Point is being remembered as a passionate teacher with real-world experience who left a lasting impact on a generation of emergency responders in the Region.

Rob Dowling, 52, died Monday at Franciscan Health Crown Point. His death was the result of complications from COVID-19, according to the EMS academy’s clinical coordinator Chris Winkelmann.

Dowling was a firefighter and paramedic in Hammond and Schererville before moving on to work for the hospital, and Winkelmann said his varied experience made him a valued and well-respected educator.

“He was a big influence in the EMS community, especially when it came to the education of new EMTs and paramedics,” Winklemann said. “We want to be able to fulfill his legacy of what he did.”

Dr. Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point, said Dowling "was a cherished member of our administrative team, working tirelessly throughout the pandemic bringing his kindness, clinical expertise and innovative spirit to our Franciscan community and the entire Northwest Indiana community during these very difficult times."