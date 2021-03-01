COVID-19 claims two additional lives in Lake County

Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 963,255.

The number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,524, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,425 in Lake County, up 38 from the previous day; 16,201 in Porter County, up 67 over the weekend; 9,772 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,161 in Jasper County, up two; and 965 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 555 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 662,213. The new cases all were reported on Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,240 cases, up six from the previous day, and 34,712 tested. Lansing had 2,985 cases, up four, and 27,955 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.5% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 5% in LaPorte County, down from 5.3%; 0.8% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, up from 5.1%.