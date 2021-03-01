COVID-19 claims two additional lives in Lake County

Two more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19.
Both deaths were in Lake County and occurred in late December, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deaths were among 20 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,162 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 12 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,407 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 878 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 196 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 433 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from Friday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
As of Sunday, 569,465 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 507,155 on Thursday, according to state health officials.
Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 963,255.
The number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,524, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,425 in Lake County, up 38 from the previous day; 16,201 in Porter County, up 67 over the weekend; 9,772 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,161 in Jasper County, up two; and 965 in Newton County, following corrections.
A total of 555 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 662,213. The new cases all were reported on Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,750 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,240 cases, up six from the previous day, and 34,712 tested. Lansing had 2,985 cases, up four, and 27,955 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.8% in Lake County, down from 5.6% the day before; 5.5% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 5% in LaPorte County, down from 5.3%; 0.8% in Newton County, down from 1.8%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, up from 5.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 389 sites across the state, including hospitals, health clinics, and some retail pharmacies, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.