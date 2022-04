COVID-19 deaths decline, locally, statewide

No additional deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana in a four-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Weekly data is normally updated every Friday; however this set of data was last updated Tuesday due to the state holiday.

All of Indiana's 92 counties remain in the best blue designations on the color-coded map, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health records indicate the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 169 per week.

In a one-week period, no new deaths were recorded for Northwest Indiana in a seven-day period. In total, COVID-19 has killed more than 22,000 Hoosiers and nearly 1 million Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Records show that 56.9% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 600 newly vaccinated individuals. A total of 1,751,393 people received a booster shot.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

