COVID-19 hits Portage firefighters hard

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

PORTAGE — The fire department has been hit hard by COVID-19, with call volumes skyrocketing and ambulances having to wait at the hospital until a room becomes available.

“The ambulances are taking patients to the hospital, and the hospital really doesn’t have any place to put them, so they’re really delayed as far as taking the patients. That plus the decontamination is making our turnaround a bit slower,” Fire Chief Randy Wilkening told the City Council last week.

“COVID is really taxing on us. We’re running a lot of calls,” he said.

“In just two years we have increased over 1,500 total calls and over 1,000 ambulance calls, again with the same staffing and the same equipment levels. We are getting to critical levels as far as our call load and our call volume,” he said.

“Also, just a reminder that our vehicles are showing the wear and tear of all those increased calls, too,” Wilkening added. “We are starting to get at critical levels that we really need to look at.”

In December alone, the fire department had 581 total calls, including 424 for emergency medical service. “We’re up almost 100 calls this month,” Wilkening said.