COVID-19 hits Portage firefighters hard

PORTAGE — The fire department has been hit hard by COVID-19, with call volumes skyrocketing and ambulances having to wait at the hospital until a room becomes available.
“The ambulances are taking patients to the hospital, and the hospital really doesn’t have any place to put them, so they’re really delayed as far as taking the patients. That plus the decontamination is making our turnaround a bit slower,” Fire Chief Randy Wilkening told the City Council last week.
“COVID is really taxing on us. We’re running a lot of calls,” he said.
“In just two years we have increased over 1,500 total calls and over 1,000 ambulance calls, again with the same staffing and the same equipment levels. We are getting to critical levels as far as our call load and our call volume,” he said.
“Also, just a reminder that our vehicles are showing the wear and tear of all those increased calls, too,” Wilkening added. “We are starting to get at critical levels that we really need to look at.”
In December alone, the fire department had 581 total calls, including 424 for emergency medical service. “We’re up almost 100 calls this month,” Wilkening said.
The fire department ended the year with 6,115 calls, 4,400 of them for EMS and 150 for fires. In 2020, there were 5,199 total calls, 3,800 for EMS. “We’re up 916 calls from last year,” he said.
For comparison, Wilkening offered data for pre-pandemic 2019. That year saw 4,601 total calls, 3,387 for EMS.
In the first two days of this year, the department say more than 60 calls for service.
As of last week’s council meeting, the department had two firefighters out with COVID.
“We also have been dealing with COVID issues,” Police Chief Michael Candiano said, with 10 officers out with COVID as of the council meeting.
“We’re at 14 officers who have been out with COVID due to this latest surge,” he said.
Covering shifts has required a lot of overtime, he said. Candiano praised his officers and brass for keeping the city protected during all this. “I appreciate them for stepping up.”
The police department, like the fire department, has seen a big increase in calls.
In December, police responded to 2,785 calls, about 90 a day, Candiano said. The total for 2021 was 35,909.
“We were up about 3,699 incidents from last year, so that’s about 10 a day,” he said.
“I think we have a lot more traffic, a lot more traffic in town,” Candiano said. That doesn’t just reflect the number of residents. More people are coming to Portage to shop and conduct business, he said.
After several council members voiced their support for police and firefighters, Mayor Sue Lynch expanded the praise. “Every department plays a vital role in this city,” she said. “Thanks to everyone in our city who pulls together when we need to.”
In other business, Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-At-Large, asked if there was any fallout from the payroll being a day later than normal last month.
Is there a reporting process employees can follow to potentially get reimbursed because they fell behind on bills, he asked.
City Attorney Dan Whitten said a union representative contacted him last week to indicate there would be five grievances filed, but he hadn’t seen them and doesn’t know what they’re alleging. “I guess we’ll have to see what the grievances say.”
“There are a lot of people who feel their voices may or may not be heard,” he said.
Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said the American Rescue Plan Act bonuses for employees were deposited Dec. 30, the day before the normal payday, and to her knowledge every employee received their paycheck on Dec. 31, the normal payroll date.
