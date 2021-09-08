COVID-19 patients strain Indiana hospitals as virus surges

Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest statewide executive order released last week does not impose any restrictions on surgical procedures as he had done during last year's coronavirus surges.

The Republican governor's new rules instead instruct hospitals to make "evidence-based decisions" and to suspend elective procedures when necessary.

The order also requires hospitals to report daily to the state about when they go on diversion, and to share how many adult and pediatric beds they have on a daily basis.

About 53.6% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 16th-lowest rate among the states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State health officials, meanwhile, say 98% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations are for unvaccinated people.

Of the 1,442 new COVID-19 admissions to Indiana hospitals during the week of Aug. 22-29, less than 20 of those were vaccinated individuals, according to the state health department.

The coronavirus risk ratings updated weekly by the Indiana State Health Department now put nearly all counties in the higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread.