COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in LaCrosse

LACROSSE — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in town this week, after the state announced 99.3% of new coronavirus infections occur in people have who not been inoculated.

The Indiana Department of Health and Town of LaCrosse will give the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Center at 100 S. Washington Street.

Anyone over 12 can get the Pfizer vaccine, but minors must have parental consent. Anyone over the age of 18 can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine is free to everyone regardless of whether they have insurance. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

