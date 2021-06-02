 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID claims life of 1 more in Lake County
alert urgent

COVID claims life of 1 more in Lake County

Indiana testing

Dana Bachman, of the Indiana State Department of Health, bags a test sample April 16, 2020, at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file The Times

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.

The death was included among 11 more reported statewide. A total of 13,220 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

New deaths were reported between March 16 and Monday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, following corrections to the previous day's totals, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,032 in Lake County, up 14; 19,012 in Porter County, up two; 12,310 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,816 in Jasper County, no change; and 1,112 in Newton County, up three.

A total of 91,282 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 282 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 744,474. New cases were reported Tuesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,943 cases, up five from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,487 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from Tuesday in three of its five counties. They included 4.9% in Lake County, down from 5.5%; 5.4% in Porter County, up from 5.3%; 6.3% in LaPorte County, up from 6.1%; 8.4% in Newton County, down from 8.6%; and 7.2%; in Jasper County, down from 7.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 43.5% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,532,217 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts