COVID claims life of 1 more in Lake County

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19, updated data provided Wednesday showed.

The death was included among 11 more reported statewide. A total of 13,220 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between March 16 and Monday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, following corrections to the previous day's totals, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,032 in Lake County, up 14; 19,012 in Porter County, up two; 12,310 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,816 in Jasper County, no change; and 1,112 in Newton County, up three.

A total of 91,282 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 282 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 744,474. New cases were reported Tuesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.