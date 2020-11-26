COVID hospital admissions, deaths expected to rise; decline in new cases offers some hope

Throughout much of November, Northwest Indiana saw a rising positivity rate even as testing hit record levels. However, when testing increases at a faster rate than the virus spreads, the positivity rate declines.

Pollak said he expects to see positive cases continue to decline for about two weeks, before the effect of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel begins to show up in the data.

"I do think we'll see cases go up again at some point," he said. "It's hard to imagine a scenario were all this travel doesn't accelerate cases."

Pollak said it was surprising to see positive cases begin to decline.

Some minor restrictions have gone into effect, but no major policy changes have taken place, he said. Some schools have shifted to virtual learning, but community spread does not appear to be a major issue in schools, he said.

Pollak could only guess at the reason for the decrease, he said.

It's possible people started taking more precautions to limit exposure. Perhaps more residents were taking time off work or staying home because of the upcoming holiday.

Researchers have noticed a decline in cases just before other holidays, particularly Labor Day, Pollak said.