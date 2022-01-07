COVID prompts temporary closure of Portage Township Trustee offices

PORTAGE — Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortage, Portage Township Trustee offices have temporarily closed to the public.
This includes the trustee’s, parks and cemetery offices, as well as the Bonner Senior Center.
Assistance services will still be available to the public. However, the process must be completed electronically. Those in need may visit the trustee’s website at portagetrustee.org or call 219-762-1623.
Beginning Monday, the Bonner Senior Center will be providing curbside lunches and lunch delivery to seniors in need.
Seniors must call the day before by 2:30 p.m. to reserve a lunch. Lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon. Lunch delivery will be available to seniors without any other means of transportation.
Bonner staff will be available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions at 219-762-3591 or 219-762-1522.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
The action Wednesday by the LaPorte County Commissioners was initiated because the number of recent new cases throughout the county is higher than at any point during the pandemic.
In this file photo from 2018, officials from Porter County, Portage Township and the Portage Township Food Pantry break ground for a new stand-alone building at the site of the North Porter County Government Complex on Willowcreek Road in Portage. The new building will house the food pantry, township offices and county offices not related to criminal justice.