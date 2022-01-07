 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID prompts temporary closure of Portage Township Trustee offices
0 Comments
urgent

COVID prompts temporary closure of Portage Township Trustee offices

  • 0
Groundbreaking in Portage

In this file photo from 2018, officials from Porter County, Portage Township and the Portage Township Food Pantry break ground for a new stand-alone building at the site of the North Porter County Government Complex on Willowcreek Road in Portage. The new building will house the food pantry, township offices and county offices not related to criminal justice. 

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

PORTAGE — Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortage, Portage Township Trustee offices have temporarily closed to the public.

This includes the trustee’s, parks and cemetery offices, as well as the Bonner Senior Center.

Assistance services will still be available to the public. However, the process must be completed electronically. Those in need may visit the trustee’s website at portagetrustee.org or call 219-762-1623.

Beginning Monday, the Bonner Senior Center will be providing curbside lunches and lunch delivery to seniors in need.

Seniors must call the day before by 2:30 p.m. to reserve a lunch. Lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon. Lunch delivery will be available to seniors without any other means of transportation.

Bonner staff will be available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions at 219-762-3591 or 219-762-1522.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts