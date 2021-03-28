COVID vaccination rates vary widely across the Region, higher in more affluent areas

"While there is no cost for the vaccine, you will likely still need to take time off work and have transportation to the nearest vaccination site to be vaccinated," he said. "In communities with higher poverty rates or a larger proportion of the population working in jobs that provide little flexibility in hours (particularly minimum wage service jobs), fewer people will be able to afford getting vaccinated."

The state of Indiana has been trying different approaches of encouraging more people to get vaccinated in communities that lag behind, such as by sending text messages to tell people when a clinic has opened near them. Nonprofits like the Legacy Foundation also have been doing targeted outreach.

"The state has been doing a great job watching for areas where vaccination rates are lagging and then working with the local communities to find ways to increase vaccination rates. This could be things like hosting more mass vaccination events or mobile vaccination clinics," Pollak said. "These outreach efforts will take time but will also make a big difference. I think communities working closely with the state health department to identify why they are experiencing lower vaccination rates and then designing a plan to address that specific reason is the most effective way to raising vaccination rates."